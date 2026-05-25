Sergio Camello News: Goal and assist in finale

Camello scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Deportivo Alaves. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Camello was far from a regular starter for much of the campaign, but as the club progressed round by round through the Conference League all the way to the final, the rotation of key players in the league allowed him to earn increased minutes and starts, and he has taken full advantage. The forward has been outstanding during that period, registering five goals and one assist across his last six league appearances (four starts), a remarkable return from a player who had not recorded a single goal contribution before that run.