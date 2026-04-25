Sergio Camello News: Instant impact in win

Camello scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Thursday's 1-0 win against Espanyol.

Camello entered Thursday's fixture versus Espanyol with just nine minutes remaining and scored the match's lone goal with his only shot attempt in Rayo Vallecano's 1-0 road victory. The appearance marked the forward's fourth consecutive match in which he's made a substitute appearance, following a seven match stretch over which he made zero appearances. The goal was Camello's first of the season across 17 appearances (four starts).