Sergio Camello headshot

Sergio Camello News: Opens the scoring Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Camello scored a goal while taking five shots (two on goal) during Sunday's 2-0 win over Villarreal.

Camello found the back of the net in the 28th minute, opening the scoring in the match and leading Rayo with his five shots. The forward has two goals to go along with 10 shots and four chances created over his last three league starts.

Sergio Camello
Rayo Vallecano
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