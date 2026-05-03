Sergio Camello News: Scores in win over Getafe

Camello scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Getafe.

Camello put in another superb showing as he opened the scoring with a well-placed strike from outside the box in the 38th minute, and he was denied a brace due to a disallowed goal later in the match. The forward has found momentum in the late stages of the season, contributing one goal in each of his last three league games. That streak makes him a serious contender for a center-forward position either alongside or instead of Alemao.