Sergio Camello News: Scores team's lone goal

Camello scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Camello was solid in front of goal with two of his three shots going on target, and he found the back of net on one. The forward is unlikely to find much room to operate against last year's league champions Barcelona, as the Catalan side only allowed 36 goals in LaLiga play last season.