Sergio Canales Injury: Doesn't train Tuesday
Canales is doubtful for Tuesday's match against Cruz Azul after not training Tuesday, according to Felipe Galindo of Melenio.
Canales is in some major doubt as his club heads into Concacaf play against Cruz Azul, with the midfielder unable to train ahead of the contest. This is huge news, as the club could have to do without a star player, hopefully only missing the one match if he is out. Heading into Friday's match against Juarez, they will look to have him fit, although they are unlikely to rush a key player back and risk further injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergio Canales See More
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Sevilla v. Real Betis PreviewJune 10, 2020
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Betis v. Barcelona PreviewMarch 17, 2019
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday Europa League (Late) Cheat SheetFebruary 20, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergio Canales See More