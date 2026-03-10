Sergio Canales Injury: Doesn't train Tuesday

Canales is doubtful for Tuesday's match against Cruz Azul after not training Tuesday, according to Felipe Galindo of Melenio.

Canales is in some major doubt as his club heads into Concacaf play against Cruz Azul, with the midfielder unable to train ahead of the contest. This is huge news, as the club could have to do without a star player, hopefully only missing the one match if he is out. Heading into Friday's match against Juarez, they will look to have him fit, although they are unlikely to rush a key player back and risk further injury.