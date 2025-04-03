Sergio Canales Injury: Likely to miss Chivas game

Canales is practically ruled out for Saturday's matchup versus Guadalajara because of a foot injury, Felipe Galindo of Multimedios reports.

Canales looks set to be sidelined for at least one week while the wound heals, and even after that, his presence could be in doubt as he reportedly had an altercation with the coach. This absence would be a significant blow to the team, leaving them without their best player and top set-piece taker for the first time in the entire 2024/25 season. That said, the options that could take his place in the starting lineup include Tecatito Corona, Nelson Deossa and Jordi Cortizo.