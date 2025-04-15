Sergio Canales Injury: Picks up muscle injury

Canales will remain out for an unknown period after suffering a myotendinous fibrillar edema in the right soleus, according to the club's medical report.

Canales is set for his third absence in a row after being inactive the previous two times because of a large wound in his foot. Now it appears that his rehabilitation could take longer, meaning a significant loss for the squad. The talented attacker and set-piece taker tallied six goals and six assists across 13 Liga MX games before getting hurt. Both Jordi Cortizo and Tecatito Corona may continue to benefit from Canales' absence in upcoming contests.