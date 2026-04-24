Sergio Canales headshot

Sergio Canales Injury: Questionable with discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Canales could miss the Clausura regular-season finale against Santos after doing limited work in training during the week, Felipe Galindo of Milenio reported Thursday.

Canales' time at Monterrey might come to an early end if this issue leaves him out of the last match before the conclusion of his contract. The talented midfielder had recently lost his starting spot, with Tecatito Corona selected over him in a No. 10 role during the last three games. The former Betis star has been a key player for Rayados in the last few seasons, tallying 41 goals and 22 assists across 95 Liga MX appearances (88 starts).

Sergio Canales
Monterrey
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