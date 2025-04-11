Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergio Canales headshot

Sergio Canales Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Canales (foot) failed to make the match squad for Saturday's derby against Tigres after missing the entire week of training, Felipe Galindo of Multimedios reports.

Canales wasn't ready in the expected time frame as he apparently continued to feel pain from an injury he suffered last week. Rayados once again lose their most productive midfielder and regular set-piece taker, who has six goals and six assists in 13 Clausura matches played. His place in the initial lineup is expected to be covered by Jordi Cortizo, with Tecatito Corona (undisclosed) possibly returning from his own issue to offer backup on the bench.

Sergio Canales
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now