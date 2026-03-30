Sergio Canales headshot

Sergio Canales Injury: Should be available soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Canales (thigh) is getting ready to return to action after recovering from his muscular issue, Claro Sports reported Sunday.

Canales has missed four games between Liga MX and CCC competitions since suffering the injury in early March, and his absence has been felt on a squad that lacks another differential playmaker like him. The experienced midfielder will aim to be an option for the last five regular-season matchups, so he could have several chances to increase his current production of 29 shots (12 on goal), 46 crosses (22 accurate), three goals and two assists across 10 Clausura appearances. His inclusion in the lineup will likely cause Christian Reyes and Roberto Carlos De La Rosa to see their playing time reduced and Luca Orellano to lose set pieces.

Sergio Canales
Monterrey
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