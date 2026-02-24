Sergio Canales headshot

Sergio Canales News: Active in playmaking role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Canales recorded six shots (three on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Pumas UNAM.

Canales remains the best player for Monterrey, and even when he doesn't score, he continues to have a very strong fantasy floor due to his involvement in the attack. Canales will continue to carry Monterrey in a tough matchup against Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Sergio Canales
Monterrey
