Sergio Canales News: Assists and creates three chances

Canales assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-2 win over Queretaro.

Canales assisted his side's final goal of the game when he connected with Oliver Torres in the 76th minute. He also took the corner which led to Ricardo Chavez Soto's goal but wasn't credited with an assist. Since the beginning of the season he has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in his 30 games. Three of his five crosses were also successful in this game.