Sergio Canales headshot

Sergio Canales News: Creates three chances in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Canales recorded 12 crosses (two accurate), three scoring chances created and seven corners in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat versus Mazatlan.

Canales took no shots for the first time this year as he focused on creative duties in the midweek match. He was held off the score sheet for the second straight game, remaining with two goals and three assists over nine starts. In any case, he's one of Rayados' most reliable assets, with his talent supported by his consistent playing time and high set-piece numbers.

Sergio Canales
Monterrey
