Sergio Canales News: Limited impact off bench Saturday
Canales generated three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atlas.
Canales came off the bench but struggled to make much of an impact across the board. The star playmaker has been dealing with some fitness issues in recent weeks, and Rayados are taking a conservative approach with him. Still, now that he's trending toward full fitness, he might return to the XI for Saturday's game against Pachuca.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergio Canales See More
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Sevilla v. Real Betis PreviewJune 10, 2020
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Betis v. Barcelona PreviewMarch 17, 2019
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday Europa League (Late) Cheat SheetFebruary 20, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergio Canales See More