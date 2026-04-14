Sergio Canales headshot

Sergio Canales News: Limited impact off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Canales generated three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atlas.

Canales came off the bench but struggled to make much of an impact across the board. The star playmaker has been dealing with some fitness issues in recent weeks, and Rayados are taking a conservative approach with him. Still, now that he's trending toward full fitness, he might return to the XI for Saturday's game against Pachuca.

Sergio Canales
Monterrey
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