Sergio Canales headshot

Sergio Canales News: Nets winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Canales scored one goal on five shot attempts (one on target), created three chances, and had three accurate crosses in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Leon.

Canales was the best player on the pitch Saturday. Not only did the talented mid-fielder score the only goal of the match, he also led the game in corners with five. In his last four appearances Canales now has 19 corners, three goal contributions, and has created 13 chances. He will look to keep it rolling on Sunday versus Pumas.

Sergio Canales
Monterrey
