Sergio Canales headshot

Sergio Canales News: Officially leaving Rayados

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Canales won't stay in Monterrey following the end of his contract in the 2025/26 season, the club announced Tuesday.

Canales posted significant numbers during his six Liga MX campaigns, finishing with 41 goals and 22 assists across 95 appearances (88 starts). Outside of domestic activity, he scored and assisted once over 11 CONCACAF Champions Cup outings, adding another four goals in nine Leagues Cup matches while taking part in three Club World Cup games in 2025. Throughout that time, the playmaker handled nearly all of his team's set pieces, highlighting the quality of his service. At 35, Canales now appears headed for a return to Spain, with Racing Santander emerging as the likeliest next step to see out his career.

Sergio Canales
 Free Agent
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