Sergio Canales News: On bench Sunday

Canales (calf) is among the substitutes for Sunday's matchup versus Pumas.

Canales is back but will play fewer minutes than expected in his return after a five-week absence. He'll challenge Tecatito Corona and Jordi Cortizo in right-wing and central midfield roles, respectively. The former Real Betis star could be a differential factor if given enough time on the field, looking to increase his totals of six goals and six assists over 12 Clausura appearances.