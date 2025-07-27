Sergio Canales News: Plenty of service in win

Canales recorded five shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (six accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 3-1 win over Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

The Monterrey midfielder had a ton of service and put plenty of shots up, but wasn't able to get a goal or assist. That's likely to change in a few weeks against Leon, especially since the team has already allowed five goals in three Liga MX matches.