Sergio Canales News: Plenty of service in win
Canales recorded five shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (six accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 3-1 win over Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.
The Monterrey midfielder had a ton of service and put plenty of shots up, but wasn't able to get a goal or assist. That's likely to change in a few weeks against Leon, especially since the team has already allowed five goals in three Liga MX matches.
