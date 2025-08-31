Canales was nearly a one-man show with three goals in the win. First, he opened the scoring for his side with a successful penalty kick in the 39th minute. His second goal came in the 63rd, when he netted a shot from outside the box. Finally, he buried his side's fourth goal of the match with a shot from the left side of the box in the 67th minute. Canales has scored in three of the last four games and is up to five goals and two assists through six appearances this season. Meanwhile, his six shots and five shots on target in the match mark new season highs.