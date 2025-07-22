Sergio Canales News: Provides assist in win
Canales assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 1-0 win over Atlético San Luis.
Canales returned to the starting lineup and made a quick impact on the team as he notched his first assist of the season by delivering a beautiful through ball in the 42nd minute. He created three chances in his first action of the season.
