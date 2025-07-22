Menu
Sergio Canales headshot

Sergio Canales News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Canales assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 1-0 win over Atlético San Luis.

Canales returned to the starting lineup and made a quick impact on the team as he notched his first assist of the season by delivering a beautiful through ball in the 42nd minute. He created three chances in his first action of the season.

Sergio Canales
Monterrey
