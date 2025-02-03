Sergio Canales News: Records assist

Canales assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over Club Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Canales finished January with his first game not to have any goals or assists since October. He got back to direct contributions Saturday, a result that ensures him 13 direct goal contributions across Monterrey's last 12 games.