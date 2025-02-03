Fantasy Soccer
Sergio Canales headshot

Sergio Canales News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Canales assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over Club Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Canales finished January with his first game not to have any goals or assists since October. He got back to direct contributions Saturday, a result that ensures him 13 direct goal contributions across Monterrey's last 12 games.

Sergio Canales
Monterrey
