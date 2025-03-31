Sergio Canales News: Scores again

Canales scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Club Tijuana.

Canales would find the back of the net again Saturday, scoring from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute to equalize the game before their eventual loss. This is his second straight game with a goal, also having a goal contribution in four straight games. He now has notched 12 goal contribution since the start of the new season, with six goals and six assists.