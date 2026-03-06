Sergio Canales News: Scores and assists as substitute
Canales scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Wednesday's 4-0 win versus Queretaro.
Canales replaced Oliver Torres in the 16th minute and then set up Luca Orellano just before halftime. Canales also doubled the lead in the 69th minute. He was later taken off in the 77th minute. He has now contributed to five goals in nine appearances this campaign.
