Sergio Canales News: Scores club's lone goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Canales scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Juárez.

Canales notched another goal contribution Saturday, as he scored a late consolation goal in the 95th minute. This marks his second match in a row with a goal contribution after an assist in his last outing, with 13 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances this season. That said, there has only been one match since Oct. 28 where he hasn't seen a goal contribution.

