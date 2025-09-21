Canales returned to the score sheet with a chip shot, doubling his side's lead in the 44th minute of the draw. He also created a big chance and completed 46 accurate passes during the match. While he alternates with Oliver Torres between right-wing and central attacking positions, Canales remains highly reliable for fantasy production given his above-average talent and set-piece tasks. He has now tallied six goals and two assists this season, which rank first and second on the squad, respectively.