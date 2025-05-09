Fantasy Soccer
Sergio Canales headshot

Sergio Canales News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Canales scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-2 win against Toluca.

Canales returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the previous match that followed a five game injury absence. He was effective in his return as he scored in the 50th minute to give his team the lead with a well-placed finish from inside the box.

Sergio Canales
Monterrey
