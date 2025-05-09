Sergio Canales News: Scores in win
Canales scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-2 win against Toluca.
Canales returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the previous match that followed a five game injury absence. He was effective in his return as he scored in the 50th minute to give his team the lead with a well-placed finish from inside the box.
