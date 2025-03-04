Fantasy Soccer
Sergio Canales headshot

Sergio Canales News: Spurs attack in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Canales scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and five chances created in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Santos Laguna.

Canales was the impetus for Monterrey's attacking success Sunday in their 4-2 victory over Santos Laguna. The attacker led the team with five shots attempted (two on goal) and eight crosses (three accurate) while scoring once and assisting once. Canales has created 19 chances while scoring and assisting twice over his last five appearances (five starts).

Sergio Canales
Monterrey
More Stats & News
