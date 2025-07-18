Sergio Canales News: Starting versus San Luis

Canales (thigh) is in the starting lineup to face Atletico San Luis on Friday.

Canales returned to the squad as expected, taking Jose Alvarado's place in the initial lineup. The Spanish midfielder's presence should provide a huge boost as he looks to make a difference in both open play and set pieces for a Monterrey offense which produced little last week against Pachuca. During the Clausura campaign, he tallied seven goals and six assists in 15 appearances.