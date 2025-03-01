Fantasy Soccer
Sergio Carreira headshot

Sergio Carreira News: Assists in 2-2 away draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Sergio Carreira assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Girona.

Carreira assisted Iker Losada early in the game to bring the match back to 1-1 before it ended up 2-2. This made it his third assist in his last five matches. In total, he has created seven chances in the last five games.

Sergio Carreira
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
