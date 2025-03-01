Sergio Carreira News: Assists in 2-2 away draw
Sergio Carreira assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Girona.
Carreira assisted Iker Losada early in the game to bring the match back to 1-1 before it ended up 2-2. This made it his third assist in his last five matches. In total, he has created seven chances in the last five games.
