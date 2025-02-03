Sergio Carreira News: Earns assist
Carreira assisted once to go with five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Valencia.
Carreira saw his first goal contribution of the season Sunday, picking up an assist on the club's only goal of the match. This was a rare goal contribution for the defender, with his last coming in 2020 as a goal. He also added four tackles in the defense in his 90 minutes of play.
