Sergio Carreira News: Five crosses in win

Sergio Carreira led the Celta Vigo attack Saturday with five crosses attempted (one accurate) as they outlasted Valladolid in a narrow 1-0 victory. The Celta Vigo academy graduate also contributed a single clearance to the team's clean sheet effort. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Carreira has played the full 90 minutes in each appearance while creating seven total chances and assisting once.