Sergio Carreira News: Impactful off bench

Carreira assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win against Betis.

Carreira was able to make the most off the bench with an assist to help give the team the win Saturday. He is still getting back to the swing of things following his ankle injury, starting four of the six games played since his return, logging in two assist with 18 crosses (three accurate) and 11 tackles in that span.