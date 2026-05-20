Sergio Cordova Injury: Forced off injured

Cordova was forced off in the second half of Tuesday's US Open Cup match against Houston Dynamo due to an apparent injury.

Cordova was forced off in the 63rd minute of Tuesday's US Open Cup match against Houston Dynamo match due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The forward has played a rotational role this season, so his potential absence should not significantly disrupt the team, with Simon Becher expected to start in attack in his place.