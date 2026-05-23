Sergio Cordova Injury: Out against Austin

Cordova (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Austin.

Cordova has been unable to recover in time for the weekend after being forced off in the 63rd minute of Tuesday's US Open Cup match against Houston Dynamo, with further tests in the coming days leaving the coaching staff with no option but to keep him sidelined. The forward has played a rotational role this season, so his absence is unlikely to significantly disrupt the team's plans. The severity of the issue remains unclear, and his return timeline will be monitored closely in the coming days as St. Louis assess how long he may be sidelined heading into the next stretch of the MLS season.