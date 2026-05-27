Sergio Cordova Injury: Returns to Young Boys

Cordova will return to parent club BSC Young Boys on June 30 following the conclusion of his loan at St. Louis City SC, the club announced.

Cordova joined the club in February and appeared in 13 of St. Louis's 17 matches across all competitions, contributing one goal and one assist during his short stint. Sporting Director Corey Wray thanked him for his professionalism during his time with the club, wishing him well in the next chapter of his career.