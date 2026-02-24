Sergio Cordova News: Loaned to St. Louis

Cordova has joined St. Louis City on loan from Swiss club Young Boys through June 30, 2026 with a purchase option.

Cordova adds an attacking asset to his new squad for the 2026 season after spending some time in Europe. His most recent numbers include two goals and three assists across 21 games played (eight starts) in the Swiss league. During a previous stint in MLS, the striker scored twice in 19 appearances for Vancouver in 2023 while averaging 1.0 shots (0.5 on target) in 44.0 minutes played per game in that period. He'll be in contention with Simon Becher for the center-forward spot in St. Louis' lineup.