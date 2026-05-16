Sergio Gomez headshot

Sergio Gomez Injury: Misses training, doubt Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Gomez (undisclosed) did not take part in Saturday's open training session and is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Valencia, according to Jorge Serrano of Mundo Deportivo.

Gomez was one of four players missing from the group session, putting his involvement in the final fixture of Real Sociedad's season in serious doubt. Coach Pellegrino Matarazzo will need to find a solution on the left flank if the defender cannot be cleared in time, with Aihen Munoz the most likely candidate to fill his spot against Valencia.

Sergio Gomez
Real Sociedad
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