Sergio Gomez News: Assist from defense
Gomez assisted once to go with three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.
Gomez was back in at left-back Sunday after a suspension kept him out of the last match, playing until the 89th minute against Rayo. He would bag an assist in the second half, finding Orri Oskarsson in the 63rd minute. The defender now has three assists in 30 appearances this season, his only goal contributions.
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