Sergio Gomez News: Assists in draw
Gomez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Betis.
Gomez led his side in both chances created and crosses, registering four chances created and six crosses, while also providing his fourth assist of the campaign, with two of those coming in his last three appearances. During that spell, he has created nine chances and delivered 15 crosses, underlining his consistent creative output.
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