Sergio Gomez News: Assists on major volume

Gomez assisted once to go with 12 crosses (four accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Oviedo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Gomez provided one assist to go with 12 crosses and a single corner during Saturday's draw. The midfielder was excellent throughout, and peppered the box with crosses, though only four were accurate. Gomez will hope to carry this volume forward with Sociedad building on the offensive outburst.