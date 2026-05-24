Sergio Gomez News: Assists opener in 1-1 win

Gomez assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Espanyol. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 9th minute.

Gomez provided his sixth assist of the season as he connected with Orri Oskarsson to put Real Sociedad ahead, before they drew the game 1-1. Four of the left-backs assists this season have come in his last five games.He created a chance for the fifth start in a row.