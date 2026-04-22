Sergio Gomez headshot

Sergio Gomez News: Ban served

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 1:45pm

Gomez is available to return from the suspension that forced him to miss Wednesday's loss to Getafe.

Gomez will have a good chance to regain a spot in the starting lineup, having played a big role prior to his suspension. He'll consequently look to oust Aihen Munoz from the left-back position for upcoming games. Despite failing to made the score sheet in six successive matches, Gomez is usually reliable as an offensive-minded full-back while taking a few set pieces per game.

Sergio Gomez
Real Sociedad
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