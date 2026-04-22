Sergio Gomez News: Ban served
Gomez is available to return from the suspension that forced him to miss Wednesday's loss to Getafe.
Gomez will have a good chance to regain a spot in the starting lineup, having played a big role prior to his suspension. He'll consequently look to oust Aihen Munoz from the left-back position for upcoming games. Despite failing to made the score sheet in six successive matches, Gomez is usually reliable as an offensive-minded full-back while taking a few set pieces per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergio Gomez See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season272 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 SeasonJuly 31, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2023/24 SeasonJuly 31, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL PicksNovember 2, 2022
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL TargetsOctober 7, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergio Gomez See More