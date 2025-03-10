Sergio Gomez News: Bright spot in loss

Gomez had 11 crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Sevilla.

Gomez was the only productive attacker in Sunday's loss, highlighted by his 11 crosses, his fourth match this season with double digit crosses. He also created three chances for the first time since Oct. 27. Although he has not recorded a goal contribution since December, he is consistently created chances and recording crosses for his teammates. He was subbed off in the 78th minute for Takefusa Kubo.