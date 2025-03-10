Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergio Gomez headshot

Sergio Gomez News: Bright spot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Gomez had 11 crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Sevilla.

Gomez was the only productive attacker in Sunday's loss, highlighted by his 11 crosses, his fourth match this season with double digit crosses. He also created three chances for the first time since Oct. 27. Although he has not recorded a goal contribution since December, he is consistently created chances and recording crosses for his teammates. He was subbed off in the 78th minute for Takefusa Kubo.

Sergio Gomez
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now