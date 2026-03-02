Sergio Gomez News: Delivers four crosses in win

Gomez registered four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Mallorca.

Gomez was heavily involved in passes and creative actions as part of a team that had plenty of possession in this game. The versatile player featured as a left-back for the second straight matchup and increased his counts to 16 crosses and six chances created over those two contests. He has also taken a few corner kicks but might share those tasks with Carlos Soler and the no-longer suspended Brais Mendez for the remainder of the season.