Sergio Gomez headshot

Sergio Gomez News: Included in Sunday squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Gomez (undisclosed) has been named in the squad for Sunday's clash against Valencia, according to the club.

Gomez's inclusion is a timely boost after missing Saturday's open training session had put his availability in serious doubt. The defender's presence gives coach Pellegrino Matarazzo his preferred option on the left flank, with Aihen Munoz now likely to revert to a depth role for the final fixture of Real Sociedad's season.

Sergio Gomez
Real Sociedad
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