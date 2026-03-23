Sergio Gomez headshot

Sergio Gomez News: Plenty of volume in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Gomez recorded seven crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 defeat versus Villarreal.

Gomez had plenty of volume throughout Friday's loss, he sent in seven crosses and created one chance, but just couldn't make a big difference. It was a frustrating match and with some likely defensive showdowns coming up, there's not a good spot for Gomez to produce significant volume in the coming weeks.

Sergio Gomez
Real Sociedad
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