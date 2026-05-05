Sergio Gomez headshot

Sergio Gomez News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Gomez recorded six crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-0 loss to Sevilla.

Gomez recorded the most crosses in the game, created a chance, and made two clearances. In the last four games, he has accumulated 11 clearances, six tackles, and three interceptions, while also providing an assist and receiving a red card.

Sergio Gomez
Real Sociedad
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