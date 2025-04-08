Fantasy Soccer
Sergio Gomez headshot

Sergio Gomez News: Scores again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Gomez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Las Palmas.

Gomez scored his second goal in a row, which is also his first two of the season. This has been his first full season as a regular starter, scoring 26 of the 29 La Liga games, assisting five times while averaging about 6.1 crosses and two tackles per contests, while also being the team's top set piece taker.

Sergio Gomez
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
