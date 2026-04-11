Sergio Gomez News: Shown red Saturday
Gomez was shown a straight red card in the 93rd minute of Saturday's match against Alaves and will be suspended for the next La Liga clash against Getafe.
Gomez was sent off with a straight red card in the second half of Saturday's clash against Alaves and will miss at least one match due to suspension. The defender had started each of the last six matches, logging consistent minutes in the back line, so his absence could be felt, with Aihen Munoz expected to step into the starting role in his place.
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